Pie and Pasta Looking Towards the Future With New Opportunities

If you happened to drive past Vermont Pie and Pasta on Sunday, you may have noticed a couple of familiar vehicles and trailers in the parking lot, along with a bunch of hungry customers.

Todd Wright, who owns Pie and Pasta, invited his brother Matt and his poutine truck and staff, along with Bryan Palilonis from Caja Madera and their taco trailer and staff to bring their food to the people of Orleans County in what he hopes will be an ongoing thing on the weekends moving forward.

“The weekends aren’t super busy now that we can’t seat people (in the restaurant), and a lot of my friends are in the food truck business and they lost all of their gigs for this year, so I thought we could do something for the food truck industry.”

