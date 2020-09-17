Pierce Block Gets Facelift

The historic Pierce Block in Barton is undergoing a facelift. Rural Edge’s Director Patrick Shattuck advised the Barton selectboard the exterior shell is being renovated and painted. The work includes on the sills, soffits, and gutters in the back.

In the basement the foundation is being shored up with posts on solid foundations. The Kinney Drug store interior has undergone a renovation and re-engineering of the loading dock is underway. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.