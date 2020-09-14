Pleasant Street Fire Suspicious, Reward Offered for Info

A fire that consumed an abandoned house on Pleasant Street Saturday morning is considered suspicious. That was the word from fire officials on Monday.

As part of his scene assessment, Newport City Fire Chief John Harlamert contacted the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance in determining the origin and cause of this fire. Members of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the scene Monday morning and initiated an origin and cause investigation. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fire officials say it appears that there was direct human involvement and consider the fire suspicious.

There were no reported injuries. The building is considered a total loss.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Michael LaCourse at the Derby State Police Barracks at 802-334-8881 or by contacting the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program(VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON(1-800-322-7766). The VATAP will pay up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.