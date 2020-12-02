Police: Armed Robbery in Orleans

On 12/1/20 at approximately 9:21 p.m., the Vermont State Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Family Dollar located on Main Street in Orleans. During the initial investigation it was learned that an individual entered the Family Dollar, displayed a weapon and demanded money. The individual was described as a thin white male approximately six feet tall and was wearing a dark colored sweatshirt and black pants. The male’s face was concealed by a black facemask. The male left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and was seen traveling on foot towards South Ave. None of the Family Dollar employees were injured during the robbery. Anyone who was in that area during that time and may have witnessed the robbery is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 334-8881.