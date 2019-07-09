Police Arrest Roger Patenaude, Held on $5,000 Bail

Newport Police report that they recently arrested a local man for multiple violations of his conditions of release.

Roger Patenaude, age 40, of Newport was charged with violation of conditions of release (two counts) on Friday, July 5, after he was observed by a Newport police officer to be in violation of pre-trial conditions issued by the Orleans county superior court requiring Patenaude to maintain a curfew before 8 a.m. and after 7 p.m.

Patenaude was released from police custody Friday night, with a new, 24-hour curfew. On Saturday, July 6, police received a report that Patenaude had violated that curfew. Police were unable to locate Patenaude during a visit to his residence on July 6.

On Sunday, July 7, police were again unable to locate Patenaude at his residence, and as they were about to leave, police witnessed him in a vehicle with another man, who claimed to be driving Patenaude to the hospital.

Patenaude was charged with violation of conditions of release (two counts) and taken into custody by the Newport police department. He is being held on $5,000 bail.

These are allegations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.