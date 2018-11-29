Police: Driver Attempts to Elude, Ends up in Snow Bank

Police say they tried to pull over a car Wednesday in Newport, but the driver sped up, failed to stop at an intersection and subsequently ended up in a snowbank. According to police 37-year-old Sherilynn Cote of Barton was the driver. The event took place at the Intersection of 191 and Western Avenue in Newport City. The vehicle allegedly turned onto Clyde Street where she lost control and struck a snowbank. The Newport City Police assisted the sheriff’s department with conducting what they called "a high risk motor vehicle stop."