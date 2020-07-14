Police: Home Robbery in Derby

The Vermont State Police responded to a report of a home burglary at the Derby Mobile Home Park Monday.

Trooper Abigail Drew said the alleged victims reported that a man, identified by police as Paul Patenaude of Newport entered their home armed with a gun. The man reportedly pointed the gun at the residents and demanded money and other personal property.

According to police Patenaude left the home and was located at his residence in Newport. He was ordered held without bail at Northern State Correctional Center. He is due in court today (Tuesday) to answer the charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling with a deadly weapon, two counts of reckless endangerment, as well as two counts of assault and robbery.

A New Crime, Same Victim

Just before 12:30 a.m., Tuesday, the Vermont State Police were notified of a truck on fire at a trailer located at the Derby Trailer Park. They identified the victim as one from the burglary incident.

The Derby Line Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. Police believe the fire was set on purpose and the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Derby State Police at 802 334 8881.

Watch The Newport Daily Express for more details as they become available.