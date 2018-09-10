Police Investigate Attempted Abductions

Police from two communities are looking for a man or men who approached teenagers over the weekend.

Newport City Police Chief Seth DiSanto says that police are looking to identify and speak to a man who reportedly drove up to a teenage girl on Mount Vernon Street Friday.

The chief says that about 8:15 p.m., the police department received a report of a man who approached the teenager and told her to get into his car. The girl refused and walked away. The alleged incident had occurred about two hours earlier.

Police say the man was driving an older model dark green Subaru Outback with several items in the backseat. They described the alleged suspect as an older white male with short white hair, clean shaven and a deep voice. The girl told police that the car's muffler was loud and rattling and part of the undercarriage was loose. The teenager was unable to obtain the license plate but said it was from Vermont.

Anyone who might be able to identify the man or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity Friday is asked to the Newport City Police at 802-334-6733.

The second alleged incident happened on Route 16 around the area of Roaring Brook Park in Barton at about 10 a.m. Saturday.

Trooper Daniel Lynch reported that a 16-year-old male said he was walking when a maroon Chrysler Sebring convertible passed him. Police say the driver sounded his horn and drove by again. This time the driver stopped, rolled down his window and asked the juvenile if he needed a ride. When the youth declined, the man allegedly exited the vehicle, opened the passenger door and forcibly grabbed the teenager by both arms and asked again if he wanted a ride. The juvenile was able to break free and run away.

The alleged suspect was last seen traveling south on Route 16 toward the Interstate. Police describe him as being white in his late 50s or early 60s with salt and pepper hair, thin build and approximately 5'9" wearing blue jeans, eyeglasses and a long sleeve shirt.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information about the person or vehicle is asked to call the state police in Derby at 802-334-8881.