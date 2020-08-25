Police Looking for Culprit in Graffiti Incidents

The state police barracks in Derby reported two acts of vandalism on Tuesday. The alleged acts were reported at about 8:30 a.m., and involved graffiti written on the Derby Mini Mart and on a building owned by the Town of Derby. The graffiti contained anti-Black Lives Matter sentiments. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802 334 8881. The state police have informed the Attorney General’s Office under the Bias Incident Reporting System.

