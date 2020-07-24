Police Looking For Escaped Inmate

Vermont police are looking for an inmate who allegedly escaped from the Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury. Police identified the man as 35-year-old Shannon Edwards.

Police say that Edward escaped from the facility by scaling an exterior fence.

Troopers checked the area and issued a be on the lookout (BOL). A K9 was deployed to follow the scent trail.

Police did not find Edwards. They said he might going to the Waterbury, where he is originally from.

Anyone with information as to Edwards' whereabouts is asked to call the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3331.