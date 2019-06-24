Police: Man Arrested for Attack on Woman in Newport

Police Chief Seth C. DiSanto reports that a man has been arrested and charged after an alleged attack near a foot bridge in the city.

As a result of a response and investigation by Newport Police officers, arrested Geromy J. Wells, 34, of Newport and charged him Aggravated Assault, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct and Unlawful Restraint.

On Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 3 a.m., a woman reported to police that she had been attacked late Friday evening by a man while she was walking near the foot bridge coming from the Vista Food parking lot in Newport. The victim reported to police that an adult male attacked her and fondled her while grabbing her wrist and refusing to let go. The victim was allegedly pushed to the ground, causing her to hit her head, and was touched inappropriately while the assailant attempted to kiss her against her will.

Police received a description of the alleged assailant and began an investigation and which led the to the arrest of Wells.

DiSanto praised the victim for coming forward after a violent sexual assault.

"The victim in this case contacted police, shared an extremely difficult account of a violent attack, and gave police an excellent description, leading to the arrest of the suspect," DiSanto said.

Wells was ordered held on $75,000 bail pending arraignment Monday.

Read more in the Newport Daily Express this week...

UPDATE: Wells is being held without bail.