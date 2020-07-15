Police: Man Enters Derby Home and Hides in Bathroom, Held on Felony Charges

State police received a call at 10:35 p.m., on July 14 for a report of a home invasion at a residence on Bushey Hill Road in Derby. The caller alleged a male, later identified as Conrad Labor, 38, of Coventry entered their home and locked himself in their bathroom. One of the parents gathered their family in an upstairs room while the other parent, armed with a firearm, detained Labor in the bathroom until the state police arrived. The State Police entered the bathroom and took Labor into custody. There were no injuries. It was later discovered Labor allegedly stole a vehicle from the area of Airport Road in Coventry and drove it to the residence on Bushey Hill Road in Derby. Labor was transported to the Derby Barrack for processing. Watch the Newport Daily Express for details as they become available.