Police: Man in Fight at Jay Peak Bit Someone

Late Friday, the state police responded to the report of a fight at the Jay Peak Resort. The state police were advised that a male, later identified as Alton Vogt, 44, of West Virginia was actively fighting and bit someone. Jay Peak security subdued Vogt and the state police took custody of Vogt. He was taken to North Country Hospital for his injuries. After being released from the hospital Vogt was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on $250 bail.