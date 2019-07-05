Police: Man Threatened to Slash Tires of Vehicle in Derby Parade

A man who allegedly threatened to slash the tires of a vehicle will appear in court on August 13 to answer a charge of Aggravated Disorderly Conduct.

The Orleans County Sheriff’s Department stated that around 12:15 p.m., on July 4, they received a report of a man, identified as James Smith, 46, of East Charleston causing a disturbance on Main Street in Derby.

Hundreds of people were in the area at the time for the July 4th celebration.

Several deputies responded to the scene and contacted Smith. Policed allege that Smith brandished the knife and threatened to slash the tires on a vehicle in front of his car. At this time there is no evidence Smith threatened any person with the knife. Deputies seized the knife and cited Smith into Orleans District Court.