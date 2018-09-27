Police Notices

Newport Police- Vandalism Reported:

Chief Seth DiSanto reports that the Newport Police Department is actively investigating a series of acts of vandalism reported in recent weeks. Officers have responded to several incidents in which a pellet gun has been used to shoot out windows of homes, businesses and vacant buildings since Sept. 15. In some cases, investigating officers have recovered the pellets that caused the damage.

Newport Police are currently investigating six incidents.

"Our officers are taking these incidents extremely seriously," Chief DiSanto said. "The person, or persons responsible for this have caused significant damage to property in our city, so I'm calling upon any residents who believe they may know who is responsible for these crimes to come forward immediately."

Newport Police ask that residents be vigilant and report any suspicious activity, and anyone who believes they may have information about these incidents is asked to contact police at 802-334-6733.

Vermont State Police-

The state police are looking for the people who reportedly stole from vehicles in Derby Line.

Trooper Ferrier with the Derby Barracks reports that on September 23 an unidentified person or persons opened several unlocked vehicle doors and stole numerous wallets and purses.

Anyone with information is urged to call the state police at 802-334-8881. The state police are also interested in hearing from anyone who may have surveillance footage that may help them identify the suspects.

State police are also looking for the purported thieves who entered multiple vehicles on Kingsburg Avenue in Derby Line. Among the items stolen include two revolvers as well as multiple debit and credit cards.

That incident happened sometime between 11 p.m., on September 22 and 8 a.m. on September 23.

A victim reported to state police in Derby that someone stole his 13 foot green aluminum canoe from his season residence located in Morgan. The theft happened between August 27 and September 24. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Sean Selby at 802-334-8881.

Sometime between September 1 and September 2 subjects entered an Irasburg residence and stole two hand guns, police say. The handguns are a 1960's colt diamond back .38 special and a 1960's colt government MK IV series .380 acp stainless steel handgun. Anyone with any information on these thefts is asked to contact Sgt. Sean Selby of the Vermont State Police.