Police Seek Help in Locating Mark Marsden

Police are looking for Mark J. Marsden, 56, last known to be residing in the Derby area but has had past ties to the Island Pond/Brighton area. Police say that Marsden has several confirmed in-state arrest warrants for offenses ranging from Criminal Threatening to Violation of Conditions of Release to Failure to Appear. The Vermont Department of Corrections is also looking for Marsden due to him absconding from furlough recently. Information concerning his whereabouts can be relayed through the VT tip l
Sunday, December 29, 2019
NEWPORT, VT

