Police: Two Dead and One Wounded in Shooting at Newport Home

Two men are dead and a woman has sustained injuries after a shooting Monday morning. A motive was unknown. Police are calling it an "apparent murder-suicide." Police say a gun has been recovered and are not sure how many shots were fired.

Vermont State Police Captain Scott Dunlap, commander of the Major Crime Unit said that just before 6 a.m. Paul Brown, 51, of Newport shot two people and then himself. His wife, Kim Brown called 911 to report the shooting at 74 School Street. Police say Paul Brown shot Kevin Atkins, 38, who is now dead, and 29-year-old Nicole Atkins, who has bullet wounds to her neck and chest. She is under going surgery at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Nicole Atkins is the daughter of Kim Brown. Paul Brown was her step- dad. Nicole was married to Kevin. Nicole had three children, ages two, four, and six, who were inside the home. They were not injured. It’s not clear if they witnessed the shootings. Acting Newport City Police Chief Travis Bingham said police officers took the children from the home. The Department for Children and Families assisted at the scene.

Dunlap said that Nicole and Kevin Atkins had been living at the home, but their full-time residence was in North Troy.

