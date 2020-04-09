Police Union Votes No Confidence in Chief

Newport police officers and dispatchers had a vote of no confidence in Police Chief Seth DiSanto. They sent a letter signed by the majority of union members to the Newport City Council and Mayor regarding the vote and their reasons. Newport City Manager Laura Dolgin released the document as part of a Public Information request made by The Newport Daily Express regrading why the Chief was placed on paid administrative leave in March. DiSanto was the only department head not reappointed after Town Meeting Day.

“We the Union Police Officers and Dispatchers of the City of Newport states the majority of the police union made a no confidence vote regarding Police Chief Seth DiSanto...We feel the core values are not presently being reflected in daily action,” the letter states.

Dolgin wrote in an email Thursday that "based on public interest in the City of Newport Police Department the City is releasing an unredacted copy of a letter submitted by some Department employees to the Chief, Mayor and City Council...Release of this letter in no way suggests that any City Official agrees with the sentiments it expresses. The City is taking steps to engage the Department employees and their Union representatives in an effort to gain a better understanding of the employees’ concerns. This is a confidential personnel matter and therefore it would be inappropriate for any City official to discuss any details or comment further." Read more in the Express next week.