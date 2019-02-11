Potter Takes Home Top Spot In Weight Throw Championship

ST. JOHNSBURY–Coming into the 2018-2019 indoor track and field season, no member of the North Country Falcons had ever competed in the weight throw event.

Not to be confused with the weight throw of Scottish Highland games, the weight throw in indoor track and field is the equivalent of the hammer throw in outdoor track and field.

Falcon senior Anne Potter is no stranger to the throwing events in track and field, and naturally she was drawn to the event this season.

She may have started out this season as a novice in the sport, but she was able to pick it up pretty quickly, and on Saturday she was crowned the Division I State Champion in the event.

For more, see the Express on 2-12-19.