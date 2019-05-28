Presidential Hopeful Senator Bernie Sanders Holds Rally in Montpelier

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, a democrat was on the lawn in front of the State House Saturday to address supporters in his bid for the White House.

Sanders walked to the podium as the song "Power to the People" played from speakers. After thanking supporters, those who attended the rally, and the people who helped him with his political career, he recalled that he started as Mayor of Burlington and moved on to become a United States Representative and then United States Senator. Giving a bit of a history lesson, Sanders reminded the group that Vermont was the first state in the country to outlaw slavery. He also talked about how the state had a major role in the underground railroad, that it was the first state in the nation to mandate public funding for universal education and the first state to legalize same-sex marriage. Sanders said that Vermont is proud that it has held its head high for freedom and human justice successes. Sanders also stated that Vermont understands that women have a constitutional right to control their own bodies.

