Proposal to Close Northern Vermont University and Vermont Tech location, No-Confidence Vote in Chancellor

MONTPELIER– The landscape of the Vermont State College system could undergo a drastic change, but it won’t be happening today (Monday).

Late Sunday afternoon the Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) Board of Trustees Chair, J. Churchill Hindes, announced that Monday’s meeting of the Board will be informational in nature.

The Board does not plan to vote on recent transformational changes at that time.

On Friday, Chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges, Jeb Spaulding, announced plans to recommend a “substantial transformation of the nearly 60 year old system, which proposes to close the Northern Vermont University campus at both Lyndon and Johnson along with closing the Randolph campus for Vermont Technical College.

This plan has ignited controversy and a drive by protest is scheduled for today in Montpelier.

The plan will be proposed to the VSCS Board of Trustees to address significant financial challenges greatly exacerbated by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

For more, see the Express on 4-20-2020.