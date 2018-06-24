Public Speaks Against Landfill Expansion

This past Thursday evening Coventry residents and other interested parties had a last chance to weigh in on the propose landfill expansion. Casella Waste Management in Coventry is seeking a permit to expand the lined landfill from 78 acres to an additional 51.2 acres. The permitting process started 18 months ago and the public hearing allows the general public an opportunity to weigh in on the subject before the Agency of Natural Resources issues a final ruling. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.