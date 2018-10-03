Question to the Community

Did you attend the Fall Festival in Newport over the weekend? Tell us what you thought about it!

Please send your response to

The Newport Daily Express

P.O Box 347

Newport, VT 05855

or

email: Editor@newportvermontdailyexpress.com

or send The Newport Daily a private message on Facebook. Please include your name, town and phone number. Your response will be published in The Newport Daily Express.

*Anonymous messages will be published.