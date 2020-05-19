Quinn Wraps Up a Successful Run at Lake Region

Lake Region senior Anna Quinn is no stranger to performing on the lighted stage.

Whether it be in chorus or band with her fellow Rangers, or it is performing such Broadway classics as Peter Pan or Aladdin with the Vermont Family Theatre (VFT), Anna has the ability to capture both an audience and her fellow performers with her talent.

We at the Express caught up with Anna to see what she has been up to and find out how the senior got to where she is today, what she is hoping to do in the future, and a little more.

For more, see the Express on 5-20-2020.