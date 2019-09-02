Raiders Take Season Opener Against Falcons, Win 60-33

The stage was set on Friday night for the kick off of the 2019 football season.

The U-32 Raiders were in town to take on the North Country Falcons.

The stands were full, the band was in mid-season form, and save for a few players that were still on the Injured List (IL), both teams were ready to go.

The Falcons would get off to a good start, scoring the games first touchdown (TD).

That would be all the fans would see from the offense until late in the third quarter, as the Raider defense went into overdrive, forcing several turnovers, which they would convert into points, and an eventual 21-7 lead at the break.

It would be 40-13 to start the fourth, and despite a late scoring flurry by NCU, U-32 would hold on to grab the win.

