Randall Swartz Now Charged With Fraud

Randall Swartz, 58, of Orleans has been indicted by a Federal grand jury in Rutland on 11 counts of mail fraud. The United States Attorney for the District of Vermont said that Swartz will be arraigned on these charges in the near future in U.S. District Court in Burlington. No court date has been set.

According to the indictment, until January 2017 when he was fired, Swartz was employed as the maintenance manager at Agri-Mark’s cheese-making plant in Cabot. As maintenance manager, Swartz was responsible for maintaining, repairing and replacing all machinery and equipment at the Cabot site. The maintenance budget amounted to several hundred thousand dollars each month. Swartz also owned a side-business, Kingdom RO, which sold reverse osmosis systems that were used by producers of maple syrup to concentrate and purify maple sap. Agri-Mark also employed reverse osmosis technology at its Cabot facility.

Murder Charge

Randall Swartz is also accused of killing his wife in mid-May. He is being held at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield. He denied a charge of second-degree murder in Orleans County Court Monday.

He is facing life in prison