Ranger Response: LR Girls Talk About the End of the Season

The past few days students, coaches, and teachers have been dealing with a whole new set of circumstances regarding school and sports thanks to the new regulations put into place due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

One local team was hit particularly hard with the news of the cancellation of the remainder of the Vermont basketball girls postseason.

The Lake Region Lady Rangers were the top seed heading into this year’s tournament, and were set to square off in a quarterfinal game against Oxbow on Thursday when the VPA suspended play and eventual canceled the tournament and awarded all Final Four teams in Division III “Quad-Champion” status.

We at the Express decided to let the girls have a platform to give their thoughts on what happened, and over the coming days we will hear from members of the team.

Today, coach Joe Houston and junior Robin Nelson share their thoughts on becoming State Champions in the arguably the most unconventional way ever.

