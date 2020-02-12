Rangers Erase First Quarter Deficit, Rally Back to Defeat Highlanders 40-33

The Lake Region Rangers and Harwood Highlanders took to the hardwood at the Don Harter Memorial Gymnasium in a game with possible playoff implications.

Both teams are trying to secure one of the final spots in the Division II postseason, and a win would go a long way in helping make that postseason appearance a reality.

After getting down early in the contest, the Rangers would fight their way back to move ahead at the break, and eventually go on to grab a 40-33 win.

For more, see the Express on 2-13-2020.