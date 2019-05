Coming off of an 8-7 win against Lyndon, the Lake Region Rangers got off to a fast start against the Peoples Academy Wolves on an overcast Saturday afternoon.

The Wolves would make it close in the middle innings, but in the end the Ranger offense would power the team to their second win of the season and Dylan Gagnon’s first win on the mound.

For more, see the Express on 5-6-19.