Rangers, Falcons Compete at New England Track and Field Meet

SACO, ME–Five members of the North Country track and field team, and two members of the Lake Region track and field team made the trek to the coastal town of Saco, Maine for the New England High School Track and Field Championships.

Cole Alexander and Erica Thaler were the Ranger representatives, both racing in the 400M event.

Alexis Lefaivre, Ryan Beloin, Ireland Abdo, Sarah Guertin, and Allyson Harris were the Falcons representatives, with Lefaivre qualifying for the 100M, 200M, 4x100M relay and 4x400M relay, Guertin, Beloin, and Abdo the 4x100M relay, and Guertin, Beloin, and Harris, the 4x400M relay.

For more, see the Express on 6-11-19.