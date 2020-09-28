Rangers Looking For Deeper Run in the Postseason

The Lake Region Rangers are coming off of a very solid season in 2019, posting a record of 10-3-1.

Seeded 6th heading into the postseason, the Rangers went up against the 11th seeded Lyndon Institute Vikings in the opening round of the postseason, and a hot goalie was the difference in that contest, as LR struggled to put the ball in the back of the net, and thus were handed an early playoff exit.

This year head coach Malcolm Cheney believes he has a team that is equipped to make a deeper run in whatever format the playoffs will take on this season.

We caught up with the coach about what fans can expect to see from the Rangers on the pitch this year.

