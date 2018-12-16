Rangers Outlast Lamoille, Win 53-46

After a dominant first quarter that saw the Lake Region Rangers take a commanding 18-5 lead over the Lamoille Lancers, it looked like the Rangers would cruise to an easy victory on Friday night.

Instead the Lancers would dig deep and turn things around in the second half to make a game of it.

That being said, the Ranges would be clutch in the final quarter, going 14-16 from the line to keep their lead intact and hang on for the win.

For more, see the Express on 12-17-18.