Rebuilding Year For Cross Country Falcons

The North Country cross country team is heading towards a bit of a rebuilding year in 2020.

The combination of a high number of runners lost to graduation and a lower than average turnout has the team sitting with roughly 10-15 members according to second-year coach Andrew Hathaway.

Also a factor in the turnout is the ongoing COVID-19 situation, but cross country is in a unique situation, as they will be the only sport that can compete this fall without a mask.

We caught up with the coach to see what we can expect from the 2020 Falcons out in what is sure to be a season like no other.

