Red Cross urges Northern New Englanders to prepare for Isaias

As Hurricane Isaias moves along the East Coast this weekend, the American Red Cross is preparing to help and urges everyone in the path of this storm to stay informed and get ready now.

The National Weather Service expects Isaias to move into New England as a tropical storm Tuesday night. The primary threats are heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds. Flash flooding and small river flooding, especially across the higher terrain, may result from heavy rainfall. Strong winds could down trees and cause power outages.

The Red Cross pre-positioned trained volunteers and shelter and relief supplies in advance of the storm in case people need help. Earlier, the storm hit Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Red Cross is working with partners there to support individuals needing help.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO NOW

Isaias has the potential to bring strong winds, heavy rain and dangerous surf conditions to Florida and much of the East Coast. People should check their emergency kits and take steps to be prepared now. Download the free Red Cross Emergency App for access to real time storm information and safety tips. The Emergency App is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.

Fill your car's gas tank in case an evacuation notice is issued.

Don’t forget your pets. Bring them indoors and maintain direct control of them. Prepare an emergency kit for your pets, including sturdy leashes or pet carriers, food and water, bowls, cat litter and pan, and photos of you with your pet in case they get lost. Full details are available on redcross.org.

Before the storm hits, find a place to store outside items such as lawn furniture, toys, gardening tools and trash cans to prevent them from being moved by high winds and possibly hurting someone.

Protect windows with permanent storm shutters or invest in one-half inch marine plywood that is pre-cut to fit your doors and windows.

Clear loose and clogged rain gutters and downspouts to prevent flooding and unnecessary pressure on the awnings.

HOW YOU CAN HELP The Red Cross works 24/7 to be ready to respond to disasters like storms and other countless crises. Please donate to the Red Cross now to help. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation

SHELTERING If you or a loved one in an affected needs shelter, search for one by visiting redcross.org or by downloading the free Red Cross Emergency App. The Emergency App is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps. Anyone who plans to stay in a shelter should bring prescription medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, other comfort items and important documents. Don’t forget to bring any special items for children, such as diapers, formula and toys, or for family members who have unique needs.

Ensuring people have a safe place to stay during a disaster is a critical part of our mission – but how we support sheltering efforts may be different in each community depending on local plans. The safety of our workforce and the communities we serve continues to be our top priority.

However, our physical presence may not look the same as it did before the pandemic.

We’ve created new protocols, based on FEMA guidance, to help keep people safe including such as social distancing protocols, face coverings and health screenings. Depending on the circumstances, we may prioritize individual hotel rooms or open more shelters that can support fewer people than normal. In some communities, the Red Cross will focus our efforts on supporting post-landfall shelters.

FLOODING SAFETY If flooding starts to occur, move immediately to higher ground or stay on high ground. Evacuate if directed. Avoid walking or driving through flood waters.

Avoid contact with floodwater. It may be contaminated with sewage.

Avoid already flooded areas and areas that are subject to sudden flooding such as dips, low spots, canyons, washes etc. Stay away from rivers, streams, creeks and storm drains.

Do not attempt to cross flowing streams or water covered roads.

If caught in a flash flood, try to get to higher ground and stay there. Just six inches of fast-flowing water can knock you over and two feet will float a car.

Turn around and find another route if you come upon floodwater, rapidly rising water or barricades.

Don’t allow children to play in or near flood water. It may be contaminated with sewage.