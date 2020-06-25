Registration Open For the 2020 Youth Baseball and Softball Season

Youth baseball and softball in Orleans County is getting ready to roll out for the 2020 season.

Online registration is now open for the players in the following age brackets for the Newport Cal Ripken baseball and softball leagues.

Baseball:

Minors (10U)

Majors (12U)

Babe Ruth (15U)

Softball:

Minors (10U)

Majors (12U)

Babe Ruth (14U)

Babe Ruth (16U)

There will be no Rookie Ball or T-ball this season.

For more information you can visit the Newport Cal Ripken Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/NewportVtCalRipken/?epa=SEARCH_BOX where there is a link to all of the needed forms to fill out, or you can visit the Orleans County Babe Ruth website.

The full story is in the Express on 6-25-2020.