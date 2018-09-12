Renewing A Rivalry Between LR And NCU High School Sports Teams

As of next Tuesday the Lake Region UHS and North Country UHS soccer teams will resume a longstanding rivalry. LRUHS stopped scheduling games with North Country when he felt the parents and fans were getting out of hand. With both soccer programs joining the Capital League the time has arrived to bring community spirit to the game. On Tuesday at 7pm the two varsity girl's soccer teams will face of under the lights at North Country. On Wednesday (September 19) the boy's junior varsity will play at 5:30 and the varsity teams will begin at 7pm. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.