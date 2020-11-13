Representative Mark Higley Returns To State House

Representative Mark Higley (R-Orleans-Lamoille) is heading back to the State House. He retained his seat without opposition in last week’s General Election. Higley received 2,003 votes. This will be his sixth term.

Higley sought office again because he believes it is important for the Northeast Kingdom to have a real voice in the State House and explain another side of the issues. He added that the Northeast Kingdom constituents should have representation even though he’s in the minority party.

