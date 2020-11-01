Residents Gearing Up For the Election

After months of political advertisements, debates, and social media posts, it all comes to an end tomorrow, Super Tuesday. Americans will choose their presidential leader for the next four years. Locally, there is a mixture of backing for Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democrat challenger Joe Biden.

Mark Buckley, of Irasburg, plans to vote Tuesday instead of early voting simply because he has been busy. When he does head out, Buckley plans to vote for Trump.

Amy Gillespie, of Newport, also plans to vote on Tuesday. “I am waiting to get the full experience on Election Day,” she said.

“It is a good feeling to walk into the Municipal building and exercise my right to vote in person.

When she does vote, it will be for Biden and his vice-president candidate, Kamala Harris.

"It is time for a new start," she said.