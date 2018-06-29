Road Closures for Centennial Celebration

NEWPORT, VERMONT -- Chief Seth C. DiSanto announces that several roads in Newport will be closed Saturday to accommodate the Centennial Parade.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and expect roads to become congested beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 30, as people begin arriving for the parade.

Areas of Lake Road and Third Street will be closed to through traffic beginning at 9 a.m., while Main Street and the Causeway will close from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Event parking and shuttles will be available on the eastern and western sides of the city at North Country High School and St. Mary's Church.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. from School Street and will end at the bottom of East Main Street. Anyone interested in watching the parade is strongly encouraged to arrive prior to 10 a.m.

"We're expecting a great turnout, and I want everyone who plans to come to the celebration to be aware of these road closures so they have plenty of time to get to where they need to go," Chief DiSanto said. "Public safety is our top concern throughout the weekend, and we are grateful for the coordination we've had with multiple agencies to ensure a seamless, fun birthday celebration for our city."

In addition to road closures for Saturday's parade, areas of the lake will be cordoned off from 1:45-2 p.m.on Saturday and from 12-12:15 p.m. Sunday for an air show. Naval battle reenactments will be held on the water in front of Prouty Beach from 1:30-2:15 p.m. Saturday and from 1-1:45 p.m. on Sunday.