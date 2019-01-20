Road to Jay Peak ski area closed twice during storm

JAY, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say a road to a Vermont ski resort had to be closed twice during the snowstorm for vehicles unable to make it up the hill.

Police say shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday an accident was reported on Vermont Route 242 leading to the Jay Peak ski area with one vehicle in a snow bank. Authorities say there were 47 vehicles that were unable to make it up the hill to the resort and were blocking traffic.

The road was closed for about an hour while the vehicles were turned around and returned to the bottom of the hill until the road could be plowed

Police say the road was closed again later in the morning after two tour buses got stuck trying to go up the hill.