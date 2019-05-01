Robbery At Circle K

At approximately 11:43 p.m., on Monday, the Vermont State Police in Derby responded to a reported robbery at the Circle K in Barton. State police report the offender entered the store threatening that he had a weapon and demanded that the store clerk hand over the money from the cash register. Police describe the offender as a Caucasian male approximately 5’6” to 6’ tall with medium build and possibly in his mid to late 20s. He was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt which covered his face and dark colored pants. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money the offender fled the scene on foot.

There is no further information at this time. The investigation is being continued by the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police, Derby Barracks 802-334-8881.