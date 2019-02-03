Robert Crosses the 100 Point Milestone in Blades’ 6-0 Win Over Hartford

LYNDON CENTER–Heading into Saturday’s matinée tilt between the Kingdom Blades and the Hartford Hurricanes, Blades’ center and North Country senior Skylar Robert needed just one point to join the exclusive 100 point club.

With 29 seconds left to go in the first period she would do just that, as she hit Alexis Duranleau with a pass and Alexis made no mistake, burying the puck in the right-hand side of the net to give the Blades a 2-0 lead and Skylar the 100th point of her career.

