Roy Commits to NVU-Lyndon, Set to Play Two Sports

LYNDONVILLE–Brett Roy, a two-sport standout at North Country Union High School in Newport, VT, has deposited and committed to Northern Vermont University-Lyndon’s men’s soccer and basketball programs for the Fall 2020 semester. Roy will study Criminal Justice at Lyndon.

“I chose Northern Vermont for a couple of reasons,” said Roy on Tuesday afternoon. “I really like the atmosphere. The teams may not be doing very well right now, but I like what the coaches are saying and the direction they are heading. Plus, it’s also close to home, and I like that as well.”

