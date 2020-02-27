Rudlof Nets 100th, But LI Loses to Hartford on Senior Night

LYNDON CENTER–The Lyndon Institute Vikings capped off their regular season on Wednesday night when they played host to the Hartford Hurricanes.

Wednesday night was also Senior Night, and prior to the start of the game the team recognized outgoing seniors Martin Rudolf, Jacob Montgomery, Duncan D’Olimpio, Dzamal Benda, and Patrick Gaudreau.

As for the game itself, Rudolf would score his 100th goal of his high school career, but it would not be enough, as the Hurricanes would pick up the 2-1 win

For more, see the Express on 2-28-2020.