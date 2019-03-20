SafetyProtocols And Lock Down

Assistant Principal Noel Pixley.
Ed Barber
Wednesday, March 20, 2019
NEWPORT, VT

The Safety Committee at North Country Union High School has drafted a series of initiatives to ensure the safety of students and staff. The Committee is a response to the national trend toward school violence. The school board received an update of the new protocols and training sessions. In May parents will have an opportunity to learn what the protocols are and why they are being implemented. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.

