Sale Of Marijuana Banned In Newport City
By:
Ed Barber
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
NEWPORT, VT
On Monday evening the Newport City council voted in favor of an ordinance banning the sale of marijuana through retail outlets. The city already has a bylaw banning medical marijuana dispensaries in the city. The ordinance is in response to the legislature's action to legalize the possession and cultivation of small amounts of marijuana. A healthy debate ensued with a mostly negative response to the ordinance. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
