Sam Austin Selected to Play in North-South Game

The North-South Vermont high school football All-Star game is taking place this Saturday at Castleton State College, and the North Country Falcons will one representative at this year’s game.

Senior Sam Austin did just a little bit of everything for the Falcons this season.

He was lethal in the run game, and was often the team’s primary target on offense.

On defense as a safety, he had the ability to disrupt plays and create problems for the opposition’s offense.

After a solid 2019 campaign, he was selected to represent NCU in this year’s game.

“He had a great four-year career here,” said NC coach Lonnie Wade. “He became our go to option on offense, one of our big players on defense, and he deserves this honor.”

