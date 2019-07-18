Sandlot Legends Win Vermont Co-ed State Tournament
Mike Olmstead
Thursday, July 18, 2019
NEWPORT, VT
Gardner Park played host to the Vermont State Co-ed softball championships this past weekend.
This year’s tournament was broken up into two divisions, the Class E and Class D.
When all the dust had settled it would be a local group of battle-tested veterans laying claim to the Class E title, as the Sandlot Legends from right here in Orleans County would run through the gauntlet of opponents and come out on the other side without a blemish on their record.
For more, see the Express on 7-19-18.
