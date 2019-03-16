A School District Is Born
By:
Ed Barber
Saturday, March 16, 2019
NEWPORT, VT
On Friday evening a unified kindergarten through eighth grade school district comprising six school was created by voters in Orleans Central Supervisory Union. The Board of Education ordered the school districts to form a single union with a unified school board and budget. Voters chose to approve a budget by floor voter versus the recommended Australian ballot. Tabled until the first annual meeting on April 22nd is compensation for directors and officers of the new district. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
Category: