School Principal Calls For Community Support

North Country Union High School Principal Chris Miller is calling on alumni, former teachers, administrators, and other staff members to send their memories of the school. The compilation of essays how the school positively impacted them will be featured on September 22 during Maniatty Week.

“I encourage anyone who contributed to North Country and were positively impacted to share your story,” Miller said. This is the high school’s fiftieth year in operation, and Miller would like people to contribute from every age range.

The connection can be from academics, a class trip overseas or to Florida, arts and dance, athletics, pep bands, and other school related events. Teachers, support staff, volunteers, coaches, and exchange students are asked to join the endeavor. (More Wednesday in the NDE)